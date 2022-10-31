Molson Coors Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:37 PM ETMolson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (-22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TAP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
