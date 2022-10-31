Chegg Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $158.34M (-7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHGG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.
