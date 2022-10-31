Xylem Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:39 PM ETXylem Inc. (XYL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 1, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.66 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.34B (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XYL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.
