Caesars Entertainment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+114.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.83B (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CZR has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.
Comments