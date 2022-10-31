Arconic Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:41 PM ETArconic Corporation (ARNC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 1, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.25 and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.17B (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ARNC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Leo Nelissen in a recent bullish analysis said Arconic (ARNC) benefits from secular growth, a strong supplier base and an attractive valuation.
