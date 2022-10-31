Yum China Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.71B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YUMC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
