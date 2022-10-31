Zebra Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:42 PM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.53 (-0.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZBRA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.
Comments