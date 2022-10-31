Camping World Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (-30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (-6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CWH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
