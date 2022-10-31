Leidos Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:44 PM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (-12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.56B (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LDOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.
