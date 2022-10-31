Kopin Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:45 PM ETKopin Corporation (KOPN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.05M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KOPN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
