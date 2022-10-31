Waters Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:46 PM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.58 (-3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $679.81M (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WAT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments