Thomson Reuters Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:46 PM ETThomson Reuters Corporation (TRI), TRI:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-67.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (-65.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
