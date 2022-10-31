USA Compression Partners Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:46 PM ETUSA Compression Partners, LP (USAC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 1, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.12 and the consensus revenue estimate is $175.5M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, USAC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions.
- SA contributor Double Dividend Stocks highlighted USA Compression's (USAC) 11% yield on rising natural gas demand, but rated the stock Hold.
Comments