Vector Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETVector Group Ltd. (VGR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vector (NYSE:VGR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $309.1M (-52.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VGR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
