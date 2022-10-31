MicroStrategy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (-45.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.8M (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
