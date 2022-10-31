ZoomInfo Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+53.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $278.48M (+40.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.
