Equitrans Midstream Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 31, 2022 2:49 PM ETEquitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 1, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.12 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $336.97M (-1.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ETRN has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
  • SA contributor Daniel Thurecht maintained a Strong Buy rating on Equitrans (ETRN) as its dividends appear to be safe.

