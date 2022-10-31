Cirrus Logic FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (-20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $466.32M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRUS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
