Bandwidth Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-88.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $140.83M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
