Cardlytics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETCardlytics, Inc. (CDLX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.45 (-36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.9M (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDLX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments