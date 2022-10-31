Big 5 Sporting Goods Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETBig 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-74.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.4M (-10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BGFV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
