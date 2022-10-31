Super Micro Computer FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.82 (+386.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.72B (+67.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments