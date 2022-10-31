American Superconductor Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (-15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.12M (-10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMSC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
