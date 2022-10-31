Conduent Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETConduent Incorporated (CNDT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-57.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $978M (-6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNDT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
