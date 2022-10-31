AGCO Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:56 PM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 1, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $3.16 (+31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.3B (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- SA contributor Leo Nelissen expects AGCO to outperform on a long-term basis, according to a recent bullish analysis.
