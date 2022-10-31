Advanced Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETAdvanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+56.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $442.07M (+22.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEIS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments