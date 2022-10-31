Mobilicom reports order backlog of A$790,000
Oct. 31, 2022 2:59 PM ETMobilicom Limited (MOB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Israeli drone technology provider Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) said on Monday it had order backlog of A$790,000 at the end of September 2022.
- Quarterly total cash receipts totaled A$1.1M. Higher advertising and marketing costs of A$401,000 reflect increased investment to secure new Tier-1 customers in the U.S. and EU.
- The company had cash balance of A$22.2M as of September 30.
- The company maintained its expectation of fulfilling order backlog during the final quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023.
- Israel Minister Of Defese will adopt Mobilicom’s SkyHopper COMBO for its small drone fleet, the company said.
Comments