Mobilicom reports order backlog of A$790,000

Oct. 31, 2022 2:59 PM ETMobilicom Limited (MOB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Israeli drone technology provider Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) said on Monday it had order backlog of A$790,000 at the end of September 2022.
  • Quarterly total cash receipts totaled A$1.1M. Higher advertising and marketing costs of A$401,000 reflect increased investment to secure new Tier-1 customers in the U.S. and EU.
  • The company had cash balance of A$22.2M as of September 30.
  • The company maintained its expectation of fulfilling order backlog during the final quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023.
  • Israel Minister Of Defese will adopt Mobilicom’s SkyHopper COMBO for its small drone fleet, the company said.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.