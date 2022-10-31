Aerojet Rocketdyne Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 3:00 PM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 1, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.44 (-24.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $558.27M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AJRD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Yannick Frey said Aerojet (AJRD) is a Buy as a result of Elliot Capital's investment, acquisition opportunity and its bright prospects.
