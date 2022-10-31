Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) +1.3% in Monday's trading as BMO Capital upgraded shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a C$85 price target, raised from C$70, after Q3 earnings topped expectations and unleashed a "cash bonanza."

BMO analyst Randy Ollenberger noted Imperial Oil's (IMO) Q3 cash flow came in at $4.06/share compared with the firm's estimate of $3.61 and $3.50 analyst consensus, and expects the company will deliver above average cash flow per share over the 2021-23 period while free cash flow yield screens in-line with peers on much lower leverage.

The company reported Q3 upstream income of C$986M, compared with BMO's C$862M estimate, while the downstream segment enjoyed a very strong quarter, with refinery throughput averaging 426M bbl/day - 100% utilization for the first time in 40 years.

Ollenberger believes Imperial (IMO) is well positioned to maintain an aggressive pace of share buybacks through 2023, which should drive additional share price appreciation.

Imperial Oil (IMO) surged 8.5% last Friday after posting better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues.