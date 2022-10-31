Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results prior to Tuesday's market open, and update comes at a time when customers are returning to the ride-sharing provider, and it is also facing a governmental challenge to the employment status of its drivers.

Wall Street analysts currently expect Uber (UBER) to report a profit of 6 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $8.12B for the quarter that ended in September. The company itself also said it expects gross bookings of $29B to $30B, while analysts have forecast Uber's (UBER) gross bookings of $29.67B.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said that he is expecting Uber (UBER) to report "solid results which should be the Street", and give a strong outlook for the fourth quarter of this year.

"We believe [Uber's results are] a hittable number as the company continues its push into new international markets," Ives said, adding that the company "has placed a strong emphasis on growing margins along with its aggressive growth plan."

Ives added that Uber (UBER) is facing "more uncertainty" around the U.S. Labor Department's proposal that would reclassify gig-economy workers, like Uber's (UBER) drivers, as regular employees. However, Ives said that he views the chances of a full reclassification all U.S. rideshare workers to regular company employees as "very low."

Ives said that as Uber (UBER) has already begun to roll out unconditional upfront pricing, which allows drivers to know an exact pickup and drop-off location before accepting a ride. "This will be important in helping Uber avoid making its drivers classified as employees but will increase fares and wait times as driver rejection of rides will increase."

Uber (UBER) shares have fallen almost 30% this year, and took a noticeable hit in early October when reports of the Labor Department's worker-classification plans became public.