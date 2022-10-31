Pebble Mine developer Northern Dynasty (NYSE:NAK) said Monday it reacts with "extreme disappointment" to a U.S. House panel that found the company "tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding" after the project was approved.

House Democrats want the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate allegations that Tom Collier, CEO for the Pebble Partnership during 2014-20, lied to Congress about the size and scope of the project when he told them in a 2019 hearing that the group had "no current plans" to expand the size of the project or extend its 20-year duration.

Collier's statements were at odds with internal emails and other documents the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee majority obtained indicating company executives touted a larger, longer project to investors, the panel said.

The controversial project is in Alaska's Bristol Bay region, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said supports the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.

Northern Dynasty (NAK) shares surged in late July and into August after the company received $12M and could obtain as much as $60M from a Pebble mining royalty agreement.