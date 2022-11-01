All eyes on GSK Q3 results as RSV vaccine brings silver lining amid Zantac woes

GSK (NYSE:GSK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.

The British drugmaker's stock rose +2.40% on July 27 after its Q2 results which saw sales grow +19% Y/Y to ~£6.93B, driven by growth in Specialty Medicines, and shingles vaccine Shingrix.

GSK had also raised its full year 2022 sales growth outlook to between 6% to 8%, from a range of 5% to 7%.

During the start of Q3, GSK finally spun off its consumer health unit Haleon and it started trading on the London Stock Exchange on July 18, marking the biggest European listing in a decade.

However, in August, stocks of GSK, Haleon and Sanofi came under pressure after analysts flagged concerns over litigations related to recalled heartburn drug Zantac (ranitidine).

GSK and Sanofi, however, defended their stance on Zantac (ranitidine) noting that since 2019 researches conducted by different agencies and the companies have shown that there was no evidence of ranitidine causing cancer.

Zantac was withdrawn from the U.S. market in 2020 amid concerns over the unacceptable levels of potential human carcinogen, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

While Citi saw limited impact on the companies, citing a court ruling in Florida. Jefferies downgraded GSK in September on uncertainty related to the ongoing lawsuits.

Credit Suisse too was concerned over Zantac litigation but upgraded GSK noting that pharma's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate could be better than that of Pfizer's.

YTD, GSK shares have shed ~24%, see chart here, and has an SA Quant Rating of Hold. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating differs with a Buy rating on the stock.

In the past few months, GSK made inroads to get into the untapped market of RSV vaccines for older adults. Currently there are no RSV vaccines for older adults approved anywhere in the world, according to the company.

GSK, which is tightly competing with Pfizer in this space, filed for regulatory approval of its RSV older adult vaccine candidate in the EU and Japan in October.

The vaccine had shown overall efficacy of 82.6% against RSV lower respiratory tract disease (RSV-LRTD) in adults aged 60 years and above in a phase 3 trial.

Earlier today (Nov. 1) Pfizer said that its maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants showed shows 81.8% efficacy verus severe disease in a trial.

In September, GSK named Julie Brown as its first female CFO who will join in April 2023 from luxury fashion brand Burberry where she serves as Chief Operating and Financial Officer. With CEO Emma Walmsley at the helm, GSK would become an all-female-led company.

Regulatory News:

GSK's single-vial presentation of meningococcal vaccine Menveo received FDA approval in October.

The FDA also approved Boostrix vaccine for pregnant women in their third trimester to prevent pertussis, or whooping cough, in infants.

In August, A panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) began review for a conditional marketing authorization of GSK and SK bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine Skycovion.