SoFi Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview: Student Debts Update on Investor Radar
Oct. 31, 2022 3:33 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $391.78M (+44.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- This student loan-related fintech stock rose 12% right after its second quarter earnings where full-year guidance was raised and Q2 2022 revenue of $356.09M (+50.1% Y/Y) beat consensus by $11.62M alongside adjusted EBITDA of $20.3M that exceeded Wall Street expectations.
- The improved guidance also assumed that the federal moratorium on student loan repayments stays in place for until the rest of 2022.
- "If it ends sooner, we'd expect the demand for that (student loan) product to really go through the roof and be back to normalized levels that we saw in 2019 and in Q1 of 2020," which was over $2B origination, CEO Anthony Noto said during SoFi's (SOFI) second quarter's earnings call.
- On Oct. 21, A Federal appeals court has issued a stay that temporarily blocks the Biden administration's plan to forgive billions of dollars in federal student loans.
- In mid-September, Bank of America Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia upgraded SoFi Technologies to Buy from Neutral on the basis of a favorable risk-reward setup as well as a potentially emerging path of catalysts.
- That compares with Seeking Alpha Quant System rating of Hold on SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Wall Street analysts', on an average, Buy rating.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: SoFi Stock: Semblance Of Chaos ContinuesWhat Investors Need To Consider With SoFi's Upcoming Earnings
Comments (1)