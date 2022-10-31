ICU Medical airway devices are in short supply – FDA
Oct. 31, 2022 3:36 PM ETICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned on Monday that there is an acute shortage of tracheostomy tubes, including Bivona tracheostomy tubes manufactured by healthcare supplier ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI).
- The agency said that the shortage of Bivona tracheostomy tubes is more likely to impact children as the alternatives with similar functionality are not readily available.
- “The FDA is working closely with manufacturers and other stakeholders to help quickly resolve supply challenges and support availability of these critical devices for patients who need them,” the regulator added.
- The FDA also listed recommendations to reduce the number of tracheostomy tubes used in patients.
- ICU Medical (ICUI) came under FDA scrutiny in April when the agency classified its recall of certain syringe infusion pumps under Class I, the most serious type.
