Livent Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.39 (+1,200% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $249.9M (+141.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LTHM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions, while revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions.
- SA contributor The Outsider called Livent (LTHM) a pure-play on the long-term lithium growth story, with an undemanding valuation.
Comments (1)