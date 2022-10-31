Livent Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.39 (+1,200% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $249.9M (+141.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, LTHM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions, while revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions.
  • SA contributor The Outsider called Livent (LTHM) a pure-play on the long-term lithium growth story, with an undemanding valuation.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.