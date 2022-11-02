Main Street Capital (MAIN) prices are estimated to go up post Q3 results, with the company likely to post a revenue beat and a stronger capital position.

MAIN will release its Q3 results tomorrow, November 3rd, Thursday, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.76 (+6.48% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $87.60M (+14.09% Y/Y).

The business development company lends to small businesses that big banks don't want to lend to. They usually lend to companies with $10M to $150M in annual sales and $3M to $20M yearly cash flow, Seeking Alpha author Dividend Sensei noted.

The main source of revenue is interest income, but the business model represents higher credit quality risks. Capital buffer needs to be satisfactory for the company.

MAIN announced a dividend hike and an additional supplemental cash dividend yesterday, implying that the company's capital position is strong.

The company is one of those business development companies that can continue to grow its dividend payout during a downturn, while also can pay special dividends, according to Seeking Alpha author On the Pulse.

Meanwhile for Q3, the company has estimated higher Q/Q distributable net interest income and net asset value.

The company's preliminary estimate of Q3 distributable NII was $0.87-$0.89 a share, a new quarterly record.

NAV is expected to increase to $25.92-25.97 as of Sep. 30, compared with $25.37 at June 30.

Other business development companies, Ares Capital, or ARCC, and Gladstone Investment, or GAIN, were also trading higher after reporting strong quarterly results.

Ares and and Sixth Street Specialty Lending, or TSLX, also posted a dividend boost.

With positive sentiments across the sector, chances are Main Street Capital posts an earnings beat.

Over the last 2 years, MAIN has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS has seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward revisions. Revenue has seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward revisions.

Here is a look at the EPS and revenue revision trends for the coming quarters: