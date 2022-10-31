'Black Adam' stays on top as box office starts a new holiday slowdown

Movies' box office took another step back over the weekend, and Black Adam (NASDAQ:WBD) held onto its top spot despite shedding more than half its business.

A 59% drop still means Black Adam (WBD) grossed $27.7M after facing a traditionally lackluster Halloween weekend with only one major new rival, Lions Gate's (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) Prey for the Devil, which landed at $7M.

That film landed behind some romantic comedy counterprogramming from George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which took $10M in its sophomore weekend to run its domestic cumulative total to $33.7M, and $119.4M worldwide.

Black Adam (WBD), meanwhile, raised Warner's DC Studios profile by crossing the $100M mark in its second week (it's at $111.1M domestically and $250M on a worldwide basis).

But it made up about 42% of total box office - which after a promising nine-digit weekend on Black Adam's opening fell back to an industrywide $65.8M for this past weekend.

That slowdown is likely headed into yet another weekend ahead, before the opening of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 11.

Still of note this weekend was the bigger-than-usual array of horror content available for Halloween: Aside from Prey for the Devil's No. 3 spot, Smile (PARA) (PARAA) landed at No. 4 with $5M; Halloween Ends (CMCSA) at No. 5 with $3.8M; and Terrifier 2 (CIDM) at No. 8 with $1.8M.

Cinema tickers: AMC Entertainment (AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ); Cinemark (CNK); (IMAX); Marcus (MCS); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (CGX:CA); National CineMedia (NCMI).

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.