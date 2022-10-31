Movies' box office took another step back over the weekend, and Black Adam (NASDAQ:WBD) held onto its top spot despite shedding more than half its business.

A 59% drop still means Black Adam (WBD) grossed $27.7M after facing a traditionally lackluster Halloween weekend with only one major new rival, Lions Gate's (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) Prey for the Devil, which landed at $7M.

That film landed behind some romantic comedy counterprogramming from George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which took $10M in its sophomore weekend to run its domestic cumulative total to $33.7M, and $119.4M worldwide.

Black Adam (WBD), meanwhile, raised Warner's DC Studios profile by crossing the $100M mark in its second week (it's at $111.1M domestically and $250M on a worldwide basis).

But it made up about 42% of total box office - which after a promising nine-digit weekend on Black Adam's opening fell back to an industrywide $65.8M for this past weekend.

That slowdown is likely headed into yet another weekend ahead, before the opening of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 11.

Still of note this weekend was the bigger-than-usual array of horror content available for Halloween: Aside from Prey for the Devil's No. 3 spot, Smile (PARA) (PARAA) landed at No. 4 with $5M; Halloween Ends (CMCSA) at No. 5 with $3.8M; and Terrifier 2 (CIDM) at No. 8 with $1.8M.

Cinema tickers: AMC Entertainment (AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ); Cinemark (CNK); (IMAX); Marcus (MCS); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (CGX:CA); National CineMedia (NCMI).