Lattice Semiconductor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.04, revenue of $172.5M beats by $6.23M
Oct. 31, 2022 4:01 PM ETLattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Lattice Semiconductor press release (NASDAQ:LSCC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $172.5M (+30.8% Y/Y) beats by $6.23M.
- Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be between $170 million and $180 million vs. $169.5M consensus
- Gross margin percentage for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be 69.5% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.
- Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to be between $51 million and $53 million on a non-GAAP basis.
