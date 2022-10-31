Lattice Semiconductor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.04, revenue of $172.5M beats by $6.23M

Oct. 31, 2022 4:01 PM ETLattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Lattice Semiconductor press release (NASDAQ:LSCC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $172.5M (+30.8% Y/Y) beats by $6.23M.
  • Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be between $170 million and $180 million vs. $169.5M consensus
  • Gross margin percentage for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be 69.5% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to be between $51 million and $53 million on a non-GAAP basis.

