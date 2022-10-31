Axonics Modulation Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.34 beats by $0.14, revenue of $70.4M beats by $7.42M
Oct. 31, 2022 4:04 PM ETAxonics, Inc. (AXNX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Axonics Modulation Technologies press release (NASDAQ:AXNX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.34 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $70.4M (+50.1% Y/Y) beats by $7.42M.
- Sacral neuromodulation revenue was $56.9 million, of which $55.6 million was generated in the U.S. and the remainder in international markets.
- Bulkamid revenue was $13.5 million, of which $11.0 million was generated in the U.S. and the remainder in international markets.
- Gross margin was 72.8% in third quarter 2022 compared to 66.5% in the prior year period.
- Operating expenses were $67.6 million in third quarter 2022 and includes $8.2 million of non-cash costs for the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Bulkamid. Operating expenses were $47.7 million in the prior year period.
- xcluding acquisition-related costs, adjusted operating expenses were $59.4 million in third quarter 2022.
- Net loss was $16.3 million in third quarter 2022 compared to net loss of $17.3 million in the prior year period.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $350 million as of September 30, 2022.
