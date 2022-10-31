Axonics Modulation Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.34 beats by $0.14, revenue of $70.4M beats by $7.42M

Oct. 31, 2022
  • Axonics Modulation Technologies press release (NASDAQ:AXNX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.34 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $70.4M (+50.1% Y/Y) beats by $7.42M.
  • Sacral neuromodulation revenue was $56.9 million, of which $55.6 million was generated in the U.S. and the remainder in international markets.
  • Bulkamid revenue was $13.5 million, of which $11.0 million was generated in the U.S. and the remainder in international markets.
  • Gross margin was 72.8% in third quarter 2022 compared to 66.5% in the prior year period.
  • Operating expenses were $67.6 million in third quarter 2022 and includes $8.2 million of non-cash costs for the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Bulkamid. Operating expenses were $47.7 million in the prior year period.
  • xcluding acquisition-related costs, adjusted operating expenses were $59.4 million in third quarter 2022.
  • Net loss was $16.3 million in third quarter 2022 compared to net loss of $17.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $350 million as of September 30, 2022.

