Stocks closed out October with a lower finish on Monday. This halted their recent rebound, as investors took a cautious tone ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve decision.

The major U.S. equity averages posted modest declines, with the Dow ending a six-session winning streak. The Dow (DJI) finished -0.4%, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended -0.7% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) closed -1%.

After six straight sessions of gains, the Dow Jones slipped 128.85 points to close at 32,732.95. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 retreated 29.08 points to end at 3,871.98 and the Nasdaq dropped 114.31 points to conclude trading at 10,988.15.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors ended in the red. This was led by greater-than-1% slides in Communication Services and Info Tech. Energy posted the only strong finish on the day, edging higher by 0.6%.

"Markets wavered today to cap off a very strong October. Morning action was driven by hotter-than-expected inflation data out of Europe which sent yields higher," analyst Mike Zaccardi told Seeking Alpha.

Along with the Fed and the ongoing earnings season, Zaccardi also pointed to key economic data on the horizon, noting "the drama doesn't stop there as the jobs report is Friday and October CPI data hits next week."

Wall Street staged a notable rally on Friday, with all three major averages climbing more than 2%. The upswing came as Apple's results reassured investors after disappointments from fellow megacaps like Meta and Alphabet.

Monday saw a moderation of this upward move, as the Fed returns to center stage this week, with the next interest rate decision due out on Wednesday. The market is currently pricing in an 88% chance that the central bank will raise rates by 75 basis points, with the remaining 12% representing the odds the hike will only reach 50 basis points.

The main market-moving catalyst from the Fed decision will likely relate to its commentary for upcoming rate decisions. The market is broadly split about how rates might look by the central bank's February meeting. The Fed's post-decision remarks will likely clarify this.

"With regards to the Fed, a fourth successive 75bps has long been pretty much nailed on but the subsequent path of hikes is now up for grabs and will be the key focus from this week’s meeting," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

"It feels inconceivable to us, given how spectacularly forward guidance has broken down across the global markets over the last 12 months, that Powell will try to guide too aggressively for December, especially with two payrolls (one this week) and two CPIs to come before they meet again," Reid added.

Even though the Fed will dominate headlines in the middle of the week, corporate earnings will continue to influence trading as well. Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AMD, Qualcomm, Amgen, Cigna and Starbucks are among the names on tap for later this week.

Looking to the bond market, Treasury yields pushed higher on Monday. The 2-year yield (US2Y) climbed 8 basis points to reach 4.50%, while the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) advanced 7 basis points to 4.08%.

Turning to the latest economic headlines, the Chicago PMI came in below expectations. The regional business index dropped to 45.2 compared to an expectation on 47. In a similar sign of slowing business activity, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index deteriorated to -19.4 compared to -17.2 in the prior reading.

Among active stocks, Wynn Resorts rose after high-profile investor Tilman Fertitta took a sizable stake in the casino operator.