Hoth posts positive early-stage data for atopic dermatitis therapy
Oct. 31, 2022 4:09 PM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) announced Monday that its investigational therapy BioLexa met the primary and secondary endpoints for safety and efficacy in a Phase 1b trial for adults with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).
- According to the company, all trial subjects showed improvements from Day one based on SCORAD and EASI scales, which are used to measure the severity of atopic dermatitis and atopic eczema, respectively,
- Per the EASI scale, all patients showed more than 50% of clinically relevant improvement over a 28-day treatment period, and according to SCORAD, 60% of patients indicated >35% improvement.
- 42% retained clinical improvement from day 14 to day 28, which included two weeks without active therapy.
- Additionally, 71% of patients in the BioLexa group demonstrated “a clinically relevant” decline in AD-affected body surface with a total reduction of 37.5% - 71.4%, according to the company. Regarding safety, there were no serious adverse events or drug-related treatment-emergent adverse events.
In September 2021, HOTH (HOTH) announced safety data from the Cohort 1 of the trial.
