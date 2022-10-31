Sterling Construction GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.10, revenue of $556.9M beats by $47.57M

Oct. 31, 2022 4:09 PM ETSterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Sterling Construction press release (NASDAQ:STRL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $556.9M (+20.2% Y/Y) beats by $47.57M.
  • EBITDA of $60.2 million, an increase of 50% compared to the third quarter of 2021
  • Cash flows from operations was $96.1 million and $130.6 million for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $146.5 million at September 30, 2022
  • Backlog at September 30, 2022 was $1.67 billion, an increase of 12% over December 31, 2021
  • Combined backlog at September 30, 2022 was $1.90 billion, an increase of 25% over December 31, 2021

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.