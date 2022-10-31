Sterling Construction GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.10, revenue of $556.9M beats by $47.57M
Oct. 31, 2022 4:09 PM ETSterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sterling Construction press release (NASDAQ:STRL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $556.9M (+20.2% Y/Y) beats by $47.57M.
- EBITDA of $60.2 million, an increase of 50% compared to the third quarter of 2021
- Cash flows from operations was $96.1 million and $130.6 million for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively
- Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $146.5 million at September 30, 2022
- Backlog at September 30, 2022 was $1.67 billion, an increase of 12% over December 31, 2021
- Combined backlog at September 30, 2022 was $1.90 billion, an increase of 25% over December 31, 2021
