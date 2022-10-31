Stryker Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 misses by $0.11, revenue of $4.5B beats by $40M
Oct. 31, 2022 4:10 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Stryker press release (NYSE:SYK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $4.5B (+7.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Shares -4%.
- Organic net sales increased 9.9%
MedSurg and Neurotechnology net sales of $2.6 billion increased 10.2% in the quarter and 13.5% in constant currency. Organic net sales increased 10.8% in the quarter including 9.8% from increased unit volume and 1.0% from higher prices.
Orthopaedics and Spine net sales of $1.9 billion increased 4.4% in the quarter and 8.7% in constant currency. Organic net sales increased 8.7% in the quarter including 11.6% from increased unit volume partially offset by 2.9% from lower prices.
Expect full year 2022 organic net sales growth to be in the range of 8.5% to 9.0% vs. 6.9% consensu. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share in the range of $9.15 to $9.25 per share vs. $9.36 consensus
Comments