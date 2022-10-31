Rambus GAAP EPS of $0.01, revenue of $112.2M
Oct. 31, 2022 4:12 PM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Rambus press release (NASDAQ:RMBS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01.
- Revenue of $112.2M (+38.0% Y/Y).
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects licensing billings to be between $59 million and $65 million.
- The Company also expects royalty revenue to be between $29 million and $35 million, product revenue to be between $63 million and $69 million and contract and other revenue to be between $21 million and $27 million.
- The Company also expects operating costs and expenses to be between $100 million and $96 million.
Comments