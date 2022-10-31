OrthoPediatrics GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $1.10, revenue of $34.95M misses by $1.44M

Oct. 31, 2022 4:12 PM ETOrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • OrthoPediatrics press release (NASDAQ:KIDS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $1.10.
  • Revenue of $34.95M (+39.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.44M.

  • Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $25.9 million, a 40% increase compared to $18.6 million for the same period last year. Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 74.1%, compared to 74.0% for the same period last year.

  • Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $32.9 million, a 48% increase compared to $22.2 million for the same period last year.

  • Total other income was $21.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.