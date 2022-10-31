OrthoPediatrics GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $1.10, revenue of $34.95M misses by $1.44M
Oct. 31, 2022 4:12 PM ETOrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- OrthoPediatrics press release (NASDAQ:KIDS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $1.10.
- Revenue of $34.95M (+39.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.44M.
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $25.9 million, a 40% increase compared to $18.6 million for the same period last year. Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 74.1%, compared to 74.0% for the same period last year.
Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $32.9 million, a 48% increase compared to $22.2 million for the same period last year.
Total other income was $21.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year.
Comments