Kennametal GAAP EPS of $0.34 misses by $0.02, revenue of $494.79M beats by $6.73M

Oct. 31, 2022 4:13 PM ETKennametal Inc. (KMT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Kennametal press release (NYSE:KMT): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.34 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $494.79M (+2.3% Y/Y) beats by $6.73M.
  • Quarterly Outlook:
  • Sales expected to be $480 - $500 million vs $491.44M consensus; includes a headwind of approximately $40 million from USD strength compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and approximately 7 percent of price realization
  • Sequential Q1 to Q2 raw material headwind expected to be approximately $15 million
  • Adjusted operating income expected to be at least $30 million
  • Compared to adjusted operating income in the prior year quarter, pricing continues to cover approximately $25 million of raw material costs and wage and general cost increases; other headwinds include approximately $7 million from USD strength and approximately $5 million from temporary supply chain disruptions
  • Annual Outlook:
  • Sales expected to be $2.0 - $2.08 billion vs $2.04B consensus, including a currency headwind of approximately $130 million
  • Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.30 - $1.70 vs $1.73 consensus.

