Trex GAAP EPS of $0.14 in-line, revenue of $188.47M misses by $3.32M

  • Trex press release (NYSE:TREX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.14 in-line.
  • Revenue of $188.47M (-43.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.32M.
  • EBITDA was $32M; EBITDA margin of 17.0%, excluding severance charges.
  • Shares +1%.
  • Outlook: "Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we re-affirm our guidance for net sales of $180 million to $190 million and our expectation for full year EBITDA margin of 27% to 29% and fourth quarter EBITDA margin of 22% to 25%. Capital expenditure guidance for 2022 is $170 million to $180 million," company statement.
  • That compares with revenue consensus of $187.60 million.

