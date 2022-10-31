The Air Line Pilots Association announced that Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) pilots “voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike-authorization ballot” on Monday.

The group representing the pilots said that 99% of Delta pilots authorized the action, with a 96% participation rate in the vote. The terms allow the union’s leaders to call a strike in order to reach a new agreement with the major airline. The union and Delta have been in mediated talks since the start of 2022 after suspending negotiations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, Delta’s nearly 15,000 pilots sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a contract that reflects the value we bring to Delta Air Lines as frontline leaders and long-term stakeholders,” Capt. Jason Ambrosi, chair of the Delta Master Executive Council, said. “Delta has rebounded from the pandemic and is poised to be stronger than ever, posting record revenues for the third quarter. Meanwhile, our negotiations have dragged on for too long. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court. It’s time for the Company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in the Delta pilots.”

Delta Air Lines (DAL) share declined 2.16% on Monday.

