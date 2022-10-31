Williams Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.02B beats by $150M

Oct. 31, 2022 4:17 PM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Williams press release (NYSE:WMB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $3.02B (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
  • Re-affirms FY22 outlook of Adj. EPS of $1.59-$1.76 vs. $1.65 consensus.
  • The company continues to expect 2022 Adjusted EBITDA near the high end of its previously announced guidance range of $6.1 billion and $6.4 billion.
  • The company is also maintaining guidance for 2022 growth capital expenditures between $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion, which excludes approximately $1.5 billion in total acquisitions and follow-on expenditures for Trace Midstream and NorTex Midstream assets.
  • The company is reaffirming maintenance capital expenditures between $650 million and $750 million, which includes capital for emissions reduction and modernization initiatives.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.