Williams Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.02B beats by $150M
Oct. 31, 2022 4:17 PM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Williams press release (NYSE:WMB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $3.02B (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
- Re-affirms FY22 outlook of Adj. EPS of $1.59-$1.76 vs. $1.65 consensus.
- The company continues to expect 2022 Adjusted EBITDA near the high end of its previously announced guidance range of $6.1 billion and $6.4 billion.
- The company is also maintaining guidance for 2022 growth capital expenditures between $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion, which excludes approximately $1.5 billion in total acquisitions and follow-on expenditures for Trace Midstream and NorTex Midstream assets.
- The company is reaffirming maintenance capital expenditures between $650 million and $750 million, which includes capital for emissions reduction and modernization initiatives.
