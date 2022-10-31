Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is seeing choppy trading above and below the flat line after hours following record revenue in its third-quarter earnings report and a fairly handy beat of expectations.

Revenues jumped 57% year-over-year, and nearly 12% from last quarter, to land at a record $1.177B.

Gross margins declined slightly - to 61.2% on a non-GAAP basis from Q2's 61.9% and a year-ago 64.9% - but non-GAAP net income jumped to $391.9M from a prior-year $236.9M.

“Clearly, we are entering the next phase of Arista’s evolution in products, customer intimacy and new market expansion," said CEO Jayshree Ullal.

“We are pleased with the continued strong revenue growth in the quarter, driving significant EPS upside and demonstrating the inherent operational leverage of the business model," said Chief Financial Officer Ita Brennan.

Revenue breakout: Product, $1.009B (up 67%); Service, $168.1M (up 16.3%).

For the fourth quarter, the company is guiding to revenues of $1.175B-$1.2B, above expectations for $1.09B; non-GAAP gross margin of 60-62%; and operating margin of about 40%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.